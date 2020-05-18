California church-goer attends service, tests positive for COVID-19

CBS reported that a person in Butte County, California went to a crowded church service for Mother's Day and then tested positive for the coronavirus one day later. Health officials say the infected person potentially exposed 180 people to COVID-19.

Butte County Public Health is now conducting an investigation and a contract tracing is underway. The department said all individuals who may have come into contact with the infected person have reportedly been notified of their exposure and have been told to self-quarantine.

The person who tested positive reportedly went into isolation after receiving the positive results, but had already exposed several others. Even though gatherings of any size have been officially barred since Governor Gavin Newsom's stay-at-home order went into effect on March 19, the church still opened its doors to all members.

"This decision comes at a cost of many hours and a financial burden to respond effectively to slow or stop the spread of COVID-19," the BCPH statement reads, adding that such incidents could slow the county's ability to move forward with reopening plans.

"At this time, organizations that hold in-person services or gatherings are putting the health and safety of their congregations, the general public and our local ability to open up at great risk," BCPH Director Danette York said in the statement.

The health department did not release the name of the church exposed to COVID-19, but a pastor of a church located in the same area mentioned has spoken out.

"An individual tested positive for it," said Pastor Mike Jacobsen. "They didn't feel sick in any way."

