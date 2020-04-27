California commissioner in hot water for throwing cat, drinking during Zoom meeting

Officials in a California city are calling for a commissioner to be removed after he was seen throwing a cat and drinking during a commission Zoom meeting last week.

CNN reports that the commissioners for the City of Vallejo met to discuss a local Costco project on Monday and physical distancing among other topics. The meeting was recorded and is available to the public.When the moderator asks Chris Platzer for a comment, a cat can be heard meowing in the background.

"Ok, well, I'd like to first introduce my cat," Platzer said, while lifting up the cat to the camera. He then tosses the cat and a thud can be heard off camera.

At another point during the meeting, Platzer appears to be drinking beer. After the meeting ends and everyone else has left the call, Platzer can be heard saying, "I'm going to call bull---- on you little b-----s."

CNN reached out to Platzer for comment.

"The City does not condone the behavior that Vallejo Planning Commissioner Chris Platzer exhibited during the April 20th Planning Commission meeting," a statement from the City of Vallejo spokeswoman Christina Lee said.

Lee told CNN that Mayor Bob Sampayan has requested that the city council consider the immediate removal of Platzer from the planning commission at their next meeting on Tuesday.

