California school treasurer stole $27,000 from PTA, spent it on herself, deputies say

A California woman who was appointed treasurer at an elementary school was arrested Wednesday after she allegedly stole $27,000 from the school's PTA funds.

KSEE reported that 30-year-old Sandy Rojas of Frenso was charged with embezzlement after deputies said she stole $27,000 from Sanger Unified elementary school’s PTA and spent the money on herself.

Deputies with the Frenso County Sheriff's Office said they took a report from a staff member of the school saying Rojas has embezzled money.

“She had basically cleaned out the entire account,” said Tony Botti with Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. “She took $27,000 which came in the form of donations and fundraisers that parents, teachers, and students had done.”

According to the sheriff's office, the 30-year-old served as Lone Star Elementary School’s PTA treasurer since July 2017.

Rojas has since been released from Fresno County Jail due to the state’s emergency zero dollar bail rule. She will appear in court on August 6.

