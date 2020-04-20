California judge urges ICE to consider releasing 'at risk' immigrants amid pandemic

Judge Jesus Bernal of the U.S. District Court in Los Angeles urged ICE to release all immigrants at risk of dying if infected by the coronavirus.

Bernal said ICE workers should identify all immigrants over the next 10 days who are over the age of 55, pregnant, or suffer from chronic medical conditions including cardiovasular and respiratory diseases, cancer and HIV.

The judge said this identification should happen in the next five days for future detainees.

"At this stage of the pandemic, the threat is even clearer. The number of immigration detainees testing positive for COVID-19 continues to increase at an alarming rate," Bernal wrote in his order.

According to CBS, coronavirus cases among the more than 31,000 immigrants held by ICE surged to 220 on Monday.

Earlier this month, ICE announced it would consider releasing detainees who were over the age of 60 or pregnant. The agency later instructed officials to also identify detainees with certain underlying medical conditions, like lung disease and severe asthma, for potential release, according to a directive to detention centers. The agency released nearly 700 detainees under these guidelines, according to ICE and congressional officials.

