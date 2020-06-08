California man charged with murder after officers find him eating grandmother

California officials said a 37-year-old man was arrested after police found him trying to eat his grandmother's body.

Richmond police said they received reports on June 1 of a woman on the ground bleeding and a man standing near her.

According to reports, when officers arrived on the scene they found Dwayne Wallick digging into his grandmother's flesh. Police said they had to use a taser to stop him. Wallick was arrested after a brief altercation with police.

Prosecutors charged Wallick with murder and special allegations including mutilation.

Wallick reportedly committed the murder using an ice pick and knife then mutilated the body, according to the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office.

