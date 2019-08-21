California police arrest man trying to fix flat tires with bandages

Dispatchers in Southern California got a phone call at 6 a.m. Tuesday from an alert citizen in need of police.

The caller had spotted a suspicious man near a parked SUV. Officers responded and learned it was just a man trying to fix a couple of flat tires.

Even so, there was something strange about his method. Police said he tried to use bandages and gauze to repair the tires.

To be clear, that is not criminal behavior and that is not what got the 26-year-old arrested. He was taken to jail for being under the influence of drugs, police said.

