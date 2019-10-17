California schools mandate later school start times to help kids get more sleep

According to a report from CBS News, a new California law aimed at making sure kids get a full eight hours of sleep will push school start times to 8:30 a.m.

The new rule applies to all California high school and middle schools.

"More than half of kids aged 15 and older would need to sleep at least two hours more each night to meet recommendations for adequate rest, according to researchers who analyzed the University of Michigan's annual "Monitoring the Future" national surveys of youth behavior," CBS reports.

