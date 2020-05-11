California sheriff says inmates tried to catch COVID-19

The Los Angeles sheriff said some inmates in Los Angeles County jails are deliberately trying to catch COVID-19.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva said, on April 26, surveillance video caught inmates sharing bottles and masks in an attempt to catch the virus. Within a week of the video being taken, the sheriff said multiple inmates caught the virus.

"It's sad to think that someone would deliberately expose themselves to COVID-19. As a result of this behavior from this particular module, 21 inmates tested positive for COVID-19 within a week of these videos being taken."

CNN reported the sheriff said they observed a 60 percent increase in cases in just one week. The sheriff said prisoners believed that if they tested positive, they might somehow get released.

However, that's not the case, Villanueva said. CNN reported that all inmates in Los Angeles County are being tested as they enter the system, and about 5,000 inmates are in quarantine.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News via CNN. All rights reserved.