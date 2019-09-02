Call button on over 44,000 emergency alert devices may fail in an emergency; recall announced

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced a recall on over 44,000 Lively Mobile Plus model GCR4 emergency alert devices manufactured between January and April. The call button on these devices can fail when pushed by the consumer in an emergency.

The device is worn on a magnetic lanyard around a consumer’s neck for fall detection or clips onto a consumer’s purse, belt, or pocket, and is used to communicate in an emergency or for other assistance.

These devices were sold at Best Buy and Walmart stores nationwide and online at www.greatcall.com and www.amazon.com for between $25 and $50.

The recalled product can be identified by the the model number GCR4 printed on the back and the date code 19.01 or 19.03 printed on the bar code label of the device. The recalled devices are silver and black and have “GreatCall” printed near the top of the front of the device

Consumers are urged to immediately stop using the device and contact GreatCall to receive a full refund.

