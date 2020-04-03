Calling an audible, Vols adjusting to new normal

These unusual times are forcing people to re-evaluate how things are done. That includes UT head football coach Jeremy Pruitt.

The life blood of any college football program is recruiting, but during these times, that's easier said then done, but it's something Jeremy Pruitt and his staff at Tennessee are forging ahead with, "When it comes to recruiting we gotta take Tennessee to the players and try to give them a feel for what it's like on Gameday at Tennessee and in a classroom," said Pruitt.

Given the lack of on the field or in the school weight room work, one of the most pressing issues for Pruitt heading into the summer months is the physical fitness of his players, especially in the wake of strength coach Craig Fitzgerald moving on to the NFL. Coach Pruitt said, "We're gonna lean on our strength and conditioning folks on what kind of timeline we'll need to get our guys ready for camp."

Yes, times are tough and during these times football and everything else takes a back seat, something the top Vol has absolutely tried to impress upon his staff and players saying,"There's bigger issues out there that are being addressed daily. Whenever that time comes we'll be ready at a Tennessee. Until then we'll support the rules that are in place and that's all we can do."

This was also the first week the SEC has allowed coaches to communicate on line with their players, something Pruitt says is healthy for those young men, "From a mental standpoint it's probably been good for these guys to get a little bit of normalcy and a chance to communicate about something that they love.

Coach Pruitt was asked about some coaches and administrators taking a pay cut during these times and was asked if he's been asked to do that to cover for a loss of some revenue, his response, "I have not been approached about that, it's unusual times right now and it's affecting everybody in our country. There are things that are out of our control."

Which is why the coach says he and his staff are very sensitive to these situations and why they check in everyday with their players and their families to see exactly what their situation is."

