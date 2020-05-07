Knoxville call center getting flood of COVID-19 related calls

Since March, the phones at the Knoxville Center for Service Innovation have been ringing off the hook.

Director Russ Jensen said they're getting double the amount of 211 calls for medical help and resources.

"80% of those that come in are COVID related, so either I need to get tested or I'm sick or need to I be quarantined. A quarantined family needs food delivered, those are some of the challenges we faced on the front end," said Jensen.

Jensen said many have also been making calls to 311, reporting social distancing concerns.

"Every now and then we will get one that says they've got too many people in there, and we will send people out to look. Nine times out of ten the number of people there has changed by then, but they will take that opportunity to work with the restaurant owners."

People now have the option to ask questions, and find out information online at any time with the Knoxville center service's ChatBot, a digital assistant robot.

To find out information using the ChatBot, click here.

You can also send the ChatBot a text to 865-419-4211.

