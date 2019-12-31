Callaway: Bend knees, clench booty for perfect golf swing at Topgolf

On the last day of 2019, the Tennessee Vols took a little time away from the practice field New Year's Eve morning and hit the links.

The Tennessee Vols take on Topgolf in Jacksonville ahead of Taxslayer Gator Bowl. | Source: WVLT

The Vols took over Jacksonville's Topgolf Tuesday morning. While some Tennessee players perform extraordinary feats of athleticism on the football field, it didn't exactly translate to the tee box

“I ain't gonna lie, Ramel [Keaton] might be the worst player I've ever seen,” Marquez Callaway, senior wide receiver, said. “[Josh] Palmer is right behind him. I was trying to talk him through it on how to do it. You gotta bend your knees and clench your booty and just swing. That's pretty much it.”

As for Callaway, freshman quarterback J.T. Shrout said it doesn't matter what sport the wide receiver tries. He'll be good at it.

“Marquez, that dude is like a dual-sport athlete,” Shrout said. “He can play basketball, golf, whatever.”

Shrout added not everyone on the Tennessee team was as excited to play a little golf as he and some other players.

“Me and the kickers were super-excited for this, but everyone else, not so much, but it was good.”

Despite a few funky swings and shanked drives, the smiles on the guys' faces proved Tuesday morning was a good time had by all.

Tennessee is set to play Indiana in the Taxslayer Gator Bowl January 2 at 7 p.m.

