California board rebrands 'convicted felon' as 'justice involved person'

According to a report from Fox News, a San Francisco board voted to sanitize legal verbiage to get rid of words such as "offender," "addict," and "convicted felon."

Officials said the new language is meant to help change people's views about those who commit crimes.

The San Francisco Chronicle wrote that anyone who was convicted of a crime in the past or an offender released from custody will now be known as a "formerly incarcerated person," or a "justice-involved person" or just a "returning resident."

“We don’t want people to be forever labeled for the worst things that they have done,” Supervisor Matt Haney told the newspaper. “We want them ultimately to become contributing citizens, and referring to them as felons is like a scarlet letter that they can never get away from.”

The Dictrict Attorney's Office endorsed the measure.