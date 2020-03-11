Camp Koinonia canceled amid coronavirus concerns

Camp Koinonia has been canceled amid growing concerns over the coronavirus.

Camp directors said they considered the decision closely over the past few weeks.

"Many of our campers may be at a higher risk for serious illness from COVID-19, large mass gatherings like camp could place our campers at

further risk of being exposed," Camp Director, Angela Wozencroft said.

Camp Koinonia 2020 and the upcoming on-campus Meet and

Greet previously scheduled for Thursday night has also been canceled.

"It is with a heavy heart that I share this news with you; however, our campers’ health and safety is our greatest priority," Wozencroft said.

Refunds for camper fees will be issued by the Koinonia Foundation. Anyone with questions is asked to call 974-1289 or the Grant Staff

office at 974-4363. Questions related to refunds of camp fees can be directed to Jacqui Pearl with the Koinonia Foundation at 888-7365.

The camp is planned to resume in 2021.

