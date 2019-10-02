Campbell Co. Schools crack down on vaping

Campbell County Schools has seen 26 vaping related incidents this school year.

One of the vape devices that has been confiscated (Source: WVLT)

"It's very discrete," said Jennifer Fields, the county's Director of Schools.

Small, almost unnoticeable vape devices are making waves at Campbell County Schools. Fields said kids need to know how harmful these can be.

"Students don't realize the danger of this," said Fields.

She said one of the biggest problems for her and other Campbell county Schools staff is knowing what to look for because each device is different.

"Students are able to bring these in undetected because they resemble common objects and even school supplies," explained Fields.

They have a drug free school policy that includes no tobacco or nicotine, but they are working on expanding the policy to include vaping.

"Right now there's no clear cut policies on vaping except we treat it as though it would be a tobacco possession," said Fields.

Any student caught with cigarettes or vaping materials gets a tobacco citation. The student has to go to court and take a drug or tobacco cessation class on a Saturday.

"Students are not allowed to use tobacco. Therefore they're not allowed to use vaping," explained Fields.

People who live in Campbell County who have smoked want the next generation to not make their same mistakes.

"I don't think they should smoke in school, but it can't be stopped," said Carl Overton, a Campbell County resident.

"I'd say it's addictive. Something just to do, you know occupy them. And they don't really understand the severity of it," said Jeremy Bullock, another Campbell County resident.

Both want to see the school system be proactive by teaching kids about vaping and confiscate materials.

"I think they should try to make it a priority to keep those kids from using that stuff," said Overton.

"Education is the biggest thing," agreed Bullock.

Overton's message to kids who vape: "Nicotine alone is enough poison."

And Fields' goal: "We want to keep our students healthy and safe."

After fall break there will be a drug K-9 at Campbell County High School to sniff out CBD and THC items.

Fields also said they ordered testing materials to figure out what substance is in the pods when the items are confiscated.

