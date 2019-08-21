Campbell Co. coach’s son fights cancer, community leans on faith

One week before the start of high school football season, Campbell County Head Coach Justin Price and his family received tragic news.

His five-month-old son, Jack, the youngest of three siblings, was diagnosed with Leukemia.

The news was quickly met with a response from hundreds in the community, mostly centered on faith and awareness.

The football team chose to wear all orange uniforms at Friday night’s scrimmage — one of Campbell County’s colors, but also the color representing leukemia awareness.

Ryleigh Hatmaker, a junior at the high school, put a paintbrush to the rock outside Campbell County High School. The rock now displays the social media hashtag “#AllIn,” followed by the word “pray,” and an orange ribbon with Jack’s name on it.

The Price family is mainly asking for prayers.

“You want Jack to be able to have this testimony one day; and be able to tell people that there were a lot of things against me at one point, and through God’s strength, I was able to overcome that,” said Jack’s uncle, Matt Price, an assistant coach on his twin brother’s coaching staff at Campbell County.

Orange shirts are being sold this week at Campbell County High School, which fans will wear at Friday night’s home football game.

Fans of the visiting team, Cocke County High School, are also planning to wear