Special room at Jellico school helps kids in need

Jellico High School teachers and administration are offering a way for students to get extra food and any hygiene items they may need during and after school hours.

The school has a special room where they house items like snacks, soaps and feminine products. Students in need can discretely get to these items throughout the school day and sometimes even after hours.

The room is locked throughout the day and students can get the items they need from any teacher or staff member with a key.

"I have my own child and just to make sure these students are taken care of as your own because you don't want to see kids walking around hungry or in need of hygiene products and them not be able to get the resources they need," said Culinary Arts teacher Lindsey Sharp.

Having this resource makes students feel like they can trust and confide in teachers when they need help.

"They're more of a family than teachers sometimes and it makes me more confident," said ninth grader Autumn Rutherford.

Students are running through these supplies quickly and the school is in need of donations, especially hygiene items. You can help out by donating money or unopened food and hygiene items to the front office of the school.

