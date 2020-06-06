Campbell Co. celebrates frontiline workers with fireworks show

Campbell County leaders saluted healthcare workers, first responders, essential workers and community members for "uniting and standing strong during the uncertain and challenging times we have faced over the last months."

On Friday, the city displayed 6 simultaneous firework shows across the county set to music. The fireworks were displayed in Downtown LaFollette, mid-LaFollette near the Roane State campus, Norris Lake at Springs Dock, near Jacksboro Elementary School, Caryville near Cove Lake and Downtown Jellico.

Pyro Shows displayed the fireworks so that they could be seen from residential and business areas across the county.

