"We've all been trying to fight it": Campbell Co. citizens concerned about quarry blasting

Campbell County High School dismissed classes around 12:30 p.m. Monday over concerns related to blasting at a quarry nearby.

School officials said the high school dismissed as a "precautionary measure to protect students from any potentially harmful situation caused by the scheduled blasting by Potter's Southeast."

The City of LaFollette closed nearby roads as a precaution because of the quarry.

The guardian of a student at the school said she has safety concerns about the blasting which she said is happening less than 2000 feet away from the school.

"We've all been trying to fight it," said Sandy Thompson. "We've tried to do everything in the world."

Campbell County Mayor E. L. Morton said he shares those concerns and has been working with state officials to come to a resolution.

County officials said they had little to no communication about the blasting and have little knowledge about the company's plans.

Potter Southeast placed signs in the area about the blast but reportedly gave no other information.

Mayor Morton told WVLT he has received multiple complaints about the quarry blasting and shares those same concerns with the community.

