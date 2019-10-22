Campbell County asking for help locating missing man

The Campbell County Sheriff's Department is asking for the publics help locating a missing LaFollette man.



Deputies are looking for 35-year-old David Dewayne Cooper after he went missing from a job site on October 21.

Officers were called to a construction site at 204 Coleman Lane in LaFollette where Cooper was working. Deputies were told that Cooper walked off from the construction site and never returned.

The sheriff's office and the LaFollette Rescue Squad have been searching in the area of Coleman Lane for Cooper.

Cooper was last seen wearing a dark-colored t-shirt, blue jeans, and tennis shoes.

If you have information about David Cooper please contact the Campbell County Sheriff's Office at 423-562-8095.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.