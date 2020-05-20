Campbell County family asks for help in search of runaway teen

The family of a missing Campbell County teen is asking the public's help in locating 16-year-old Chloe Cosper.

A man who said he is Duff's father believes she left her home willingly late Saturday night or early Sunday morning. In a Facebook post, Chloe's father said she is about 5-foot-7-inches tall and weighs around 160 pounds. Chloe has hazel eyes and brown hair and is believed to be wearing black Converse high top sneakers and has a navy blue duffel bag with a "JCA" monogram.

The Campbell County Sheriff's Office confirm they have been notified about Duff's disappearnce.

If you know anything about her whereabouts, you're asked to call the Campbell County Sheriff's Office at (423) 562-7446.

