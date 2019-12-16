Campbell to launch vegetarian Goldfish crackers

A staple snack is capitalizing on the buzz around plant-based foods.

Campbell, which owns the snack brand, is launching a line of veggie Goldfish crackers in two flavors sweet carrot and cheesy tomato.

The crackers will be sold at select grocery stores, starting on January 1 and will be available nation wide in March.

Kaylee Gill, a research chef for Campbell's snack division, is seeing an interest in vegetables more broadly.

"Since 2016, vegetables are really emerging within the fine dining space. Flash forward to 2019, vegetables are everywhere, not just in the protein section, but within our ready-to-eat meals and beverages, and now in snacks as well," Gill said.

As the trend spreads, parents have started to look for ways to introduce more vegetables into their children's diet, said Gill.

The veggie crackers mark a first for Goldfish in the United States.

