Camper destroyed during overnight fire in Knox County

Rural Metro Fire crew said a camper is completely destroyed after an overnight fire.

Officials said crews responded to the fire off East Raccoon Valley Drive around 1 a.m. Saturday.

Rural Metro Fire crews said the camper was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived on the scene. Crews were able to put the fire out, but the camper was destroyed.

Fire officials said the person who lived in the camper was not home at the time of the fire.

