Campin' for Cans food drive to help Second Harvest Food Bank

This is a season of giving, of course for family and friends, but even strangers.

No one knows this more than WIMZ's Billy Kidd who each year spends a good portion of the holiday season campin' for cans.

The goal is to fill all of these empty boxes with tons of food.

Billy Kidd has been hosting this event for 25 years, each one more rewarding.

His team set up a camper for him to sleep in until the semi-truck is filled.

This year he's set up at the Kroger Marketplace near Cedar Bluff and Kingston Pike.

His goal is to make sure people don't go without food this holiday season.

"It means a whole lot because there's a lot of hungry kids and elderly folks and people in between that need help, that needs a little hand up," said Kidd.

He will be camping out until all of the boxes are filled with food.

