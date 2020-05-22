Can COVID-19 spread in the pool?

Do you have to worry about the coronavirus spreading in swimming pools? That's what we asked Tim Sparer, a professor in microbiology at the University of Tennessee.

Sparer says the chlorine in the water should break down the virus: however, common spaces around the pool could be breeding grounds for the virus.

"There is a chance of getting [COVID-19] from a chair or a doorknob. The key is you have to consider your hands contaminated whenever you touch something that other people have touched. So the key is to not touch your face, eyes, nose, or mouth. Particularly your eyes."

Dr. Sparer says it's important to still practice social distancing while at the pool, and to wipe down pool benches and chairs before you use them.

To learn more pool safety information dealing with the coronavirus, click here.

