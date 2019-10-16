Can Tennessee basketball players pronounce their foreign teammates' names?

By  | 
Posted:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WVLT) -- Tennessee added a couple players to its roster during the offseason, whose names are difficult to pronounce.

We asked Lamonte Turner and Jordan Bowden at SEC Media Days if they could pronounce Uros Plavsic and Olivier Nkamhoua.

See the video above!

 