Can animals contract COVID-19?

A lot of questions were raised after a New York City Bronx Zoo animal tested positive for coronavirus Sunday morning.

WVLT News is actively communicating with the University of Tennessee's College of Veterinary Medicine to provide the latest information surrounding animals and COVID-19.

According the UTCVM there is not currently any substantial evidence that animals are carriers of COVID-19. The school published an article on March 30 stating that many animal species have their own species-specific coronaviruses, but COVID-19 has only been linked to humans, thus far.

"While many owners are concerned about the role their pets might play in the transmission of COVID-19, there is no evidence to support any significant role in transmission with any of our companion animals, the article read. "Animals rarely become infected after close contact with an infected person, and there is no evidence that the virus can then be transferred back to another person".

The article also mentions specific cases of the virus related to animals after two cats tested positive for COVID-19, one in Hong Kong and the other in Belgium.

"Recent research out of China has shown that cats can become infected with COVID-19 and transmit the virus to uninfected cats living in an adjacent enclosure," the article stated. "Based on initial studies, cats seem to be competent reservoirs for the COVID-19 virus, but no instances of cats infecting humans have been identified".

A spokesperson with UTVMC said the college is updating informationregarding animals and COVID-19 as it becomes available. The college is looking into the current case out of NYC.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.

