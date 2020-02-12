Can breakthrough drug help people fight cystic fibrosis?

East Tennesseans hope a new breakthrough drug can change their fight against cystic fibrosis.

Late in 2019, the Food and Drug Administration approved a new drug designed to help nearly everyone fighting against the disease. The new drug is called Trikafta.

According to the FDA, it's the first triple combination therapy available to treat patients with most common forms of cystic fibrosis. It's approved for people 12 years and older "who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene," the FDA said in a release.

WVLT News reporter Justin McDuffie spoke to Kayla English, who suffers from cystic fibrosis and is taking the new drug. She said the drug has given her new life.

"I didn't realize how tired I was before I started taking it because I just felt rundown all the time. Now, I just have more energy."

Kayla said people in her life have noticed the difference since she's been taking the drug. "Peoples' comments is 'you look good'. Sometimes they don't know what is there, just like, 'you look good and sound different. You have so much more energy'."

While it doesn't rule out the need for a transplant, Trikafta does help delay the need for one. The maker of the drug has a copay program for some patients who don't have insurance coverage.

