Can trained dogs sniff out coronavirus?

London researchers are set to study trained dogs and test whether they can sniff out coronavirus in humans.

The United Kingdom made the announcement about the trial on Saturday.

The trial will consist of six dogs, a mix of labradors and cocker spaniels. This group will be called "The Super Six." They will be trained to detect the virus using odor samples. Researchers said respiratory diseases are known to change body odor.

Dogs have been successful in the past at detecting malaria, cancer and Parkinson’s disease.

Dr. Clarie Guest, CEO, and co-founder of Medical Detection Dogs hopes the dogs will be able to detect COVID-19 before symptoms appear.

