Can you get coronavirus more than once? Scientists don't know

The World Health Organization cautioned citizens, saying there is no evidence currently that people who have recovered from COVID-19 are protected from a second infection.

According to CBS News, more than 260 patients in South Korea retested positive for the virus after it was thought they had recovered, according to the country's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Colorado nurse practitioner Lisa Merck tested positive for coronavirus in March. As a health care worker, Merck gets repeat tests, so she knows when she can safely return to work.

On day 21 of isolation, she tested negative. But, just seven days later, she got a retest and was shocked at the result.

"This is really scary to me," she said. Merck was once again positive for COVID-19.

"It's really confusing. It's very frustrating," Merck told CBS News senior medical correspondent Dr. Tara Narula.

Merck said she thinks the negative test was a false negative, but said, "there's no way to tell" if it was or if she got infected with coronavirus again.

Asked if people can get COVID-19 twice, Dr. Stanley Perlman, who has been studying coronaviruses like SARS and MERS for nearly 40 years, said, "I don't think we know the answer to that yet."

Perlman, a professor at the University of Iowa, said about 50% of people who had a SARS infection still have antibodies now, 17 years later.

"So that would tell you, maybe most of them are protected against SARS again," he said.

For MERS, he said, "the amount of antibody seems to have declined fairly rapidly if you have mild disease. If you have severe disease, it lasts much longer."

Just like with MERS, Perlman believes more severe COVID-19 symptoms may mean longer-lasting immunity.

"We think that you will be protected at least for some amount of time," he said. "Especially if you had pneumonia. If you have only the upper airway infection, you may get infected again."

He told CBS that COVID-19 is not mutating quickly. "So, this means that making a vaccine is more feasible because the virus isn't changing," he said.

Responding to the data from South Korea about people retesting positive for the virus, Perlman said, "The question is whether it really is reactivation or it's low-level infection that was not detected for a period of time and now is detected."

Tennessee officials announced Monday that they would be rolling out antibody testing to up to 10,000 healthcare workers, saying the results would give them idea on how to move forward.

