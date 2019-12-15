Can you guess Tennessee's favorite Christmas movie?

A new survey released by House Method.com shows each state's favorite Christmas movie.

According to the results, Tennessee is the only state that named The Nightmare Before Christmas as their favorite holiday film.

The most popular movie is A Christmas Story, chosen by 24 states, followed by Elf with 11 states, home alone with 4 states, It's a Wonderful Life with 3, and Die Hard and the Grinch with 2.

A Charlie Brown Christmas, A Christmas Carol, Christmas Vacation, Miracle on 34th Street, and The Nightmare Before Christmas were each named the favorite by just one state.

