Can you receive unemployment if you're afraid to go to work?

As Tennessee prepares to reopen, many face the difficult choice between returning to work and remaining safe.

Governor Lee announced that Tennessee's safer at home order was expiring April 30, with businesses set to reopen May 1.

During a media briefing Wednesday, they answered the question on whether or not employees who were receiving unemployment could still receive it if they were afraid to return to work amid the pandemic.

Commissioner of Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development Jeff McCord said they were working within federal guidelines on the issue.

"Federal guidance tells us that, yes, that job refusal...if somebody is afraid to go to work, they can still collect the unemployment benefits...at least the federal piece," he told media.

McCord added that the issue was something that they were continuing to navigate. "We'll have more information as we get more guidance," he said.

