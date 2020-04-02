Can you still hunt turkey under the new stay at home order?

Governor Lee issued an executive order Thursday, requiring Tennesseans to remain at home unless they were performing essential activities.

With turkey hunting season opening soon, some wondered whether the "essential activities" included hunting.

According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, the answer is yes.

Commission Chairman Kurt Holbert, said "Governor Lee’s Executive Orders 22 & 23 identify the outdoor activity as essential activity provided that individuals follow CDC Health Guidelines. Turkey hunting season will open Saturday and TWRA areas remain open."

TWRA added that lakes, rivers and access areas controlled by TWRA will remain open as well.

Go here for more information about the hunting season.

