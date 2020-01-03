Are ingestible skincare supplements the fountain of youth?

Can youthfulness be restored by taking a daily supplement?

Chattanooga dermatologists are joining a movement that is projected to become a $7.4 billion industry by approaching skincare supplements.

According to a release, indigestible skincare supplements also known as Nutricosmetics have taken the skincare market by storm.

"As a dermatologist, I have incorporated supplements into my practice. I love skincare supplements that combine multiple ingredients into one capsule to make it easier for patients to take," said Dr. Allison Goddard, a board-certified dermatologist out of Chattanooga.

According to a release, the market for Nutricosmetics is "projected to reach 7.4 billion by 2020. The projects are driven by the 'beauty from within' trend and resulting preference for oral nutritional supplements for appearance maintenance."

