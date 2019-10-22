Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wins second term

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians rejected division and negativity and elected a progressive agenda.

Trudeau beat his Conservative rival and won a second term in Canada's national elections Monday, losing the majority but delivering unexpectedly strong results despite having been weakened by a series of scandals that tarnished his image as a liberal icon.

Trudeau broke protocol by speaking just as Conservative rival Andrew Scheer started giving his speech.

Trudeau's Liberal party was projected to win the most seats in Parliament, but short of a majority, meaning it will have to rely on an opposition party to pass legislation.

Trudeau says for those who didn't vote for him he will work for them.

Opposition New Democrat leader Jagmeet Singh says he has congratulated Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and will be a constructive participant in the new Parliament.

Trudeau is expected to rely on the leftist New Democrat for support at times to pass legislation.

Trudeau is expected to rely on the leftist New Democrat for support at times to pass legislation.

Trudeau appeared to overcome a challenge in Monday's national elections from the rival Conservatives four years after he channeled his father's star power to become prime minister.

Handsome and charismatic, Trudeau reasserted liberalism in 2015 after almost 10 years of Conservative Party government in Canada, but a series of scandals combined with high expectations have damaged his prospects.

10/22/2019 2:02:17 AM (GMT -4:00)