Tenn. siblings write letters to hospital workers, elderly amid coronavirus pandemic

A Johnson City boy is doing his part to help uplift spirits amid the coronavirus pandemic.

St. Jude patient Mack and his siblings spread joy by writing letters to hospital workers and elderly patients.

The letters were filled with brightly colored drawings of hearts and flowers and kind words from caring kids.

"They all make me so proud," said Amanda, their mom. "And they encourage each other."

Mack who lost his right leg to Ewing sarcoma, didn't let the disease define him.

Mack and his brother Jacob and sisters Sarah and Emily created art to cheer up others during a difficult time.

“Mack is so compassionate and selfless,” Amanda said. “He’s always been like that.”

