Candace Parker honored as member of the 2020 SEC Legends class

(WVLT) -- Lady VFL Candace Parker got a big honor Wednesday night.

Parker was honored as a member of the 2020 SEC Legends Class.

Parker, who was the No. 1 draft pick in 2008, played under Pat Summitt from 2005 to 2008 and led the Lady Vols to their eighth championship in her last year.

Parker is a 3-time All-American and holds nine UT all-time records.

