Candace Parker honored as member of the 2020 SEC Legends class

Lady VFL Candace Parker got a big honor Wednesday night.

Parker was honored as a member of the 2020 SEC Legends Class.

Parker, who was the No. 1 draft pick in 2008, played under Pat Summitt from 2005 to 2008 and led the Lady Vols to their eighth championship in her last year.

Parker is a 3-time All-American and holds nine UT all-time records.

Candace Parker was honored tonight as a member of the 2020 SEC Legends class.



• 3 time All-American

• 3 time All-SEC First Team

• Holds 9 UT all-time records

• No. 1 draft pick in 2008



Much deserved and long overdue! �� pic.twitter.com/5YSaT13URW — Lady Vol Basketball (@LadyVol_Hoops) March 5, 2020

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.