Candy Christmas as Crave Golf Club

Crave Golf Club in Pigeon Forge is turning into a winter wonderland this November!

The mini-golf club has almost 100 Christmas trees, 20,000 ornaments, 30,000 Christmas lights, 600 feet of garland and carolers across the building.

"So we're a candy-themed golf club, we have 19 holes inside, 19 holes outside, the outside course has a rooftop part of the course as well. We've decided to bring the Christmas cheer for the second year in a row and it's bigger and better than last year," Josh Mayberry with Crave Golf Club. "We are excited to take Candy Christmas at Crave Golf Club to the next level."

The one-of-a-kind candy-themed attraction is a great place to take the family on a cold, snowy or rainy day. The owners of the company say they love Smoky Mountain Winterfest and wanted to be a part of it.

Santa will be at Crave five evenings including December 7th, 14th, 21st, 22nd, and 23rd.

Candy Christmas at Crave Golf Club will run from November 20th, 2019 - January 5th, 2020. Guests can purchase tickets at Crave Golf Club on the Parkway in Pigeon Forge or online.

