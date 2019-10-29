"Can't allow situations like this," Campbell Co. sheriff says of school threat

The Campbell County Sheriff's Office said it found no credible threat after deputies were alerted to a possible situation planned to unfold at Campbell County Comprehensive High School on Wednesday, October 30.

The sheriff's office made the announcement on Facebook, and the Campbell County Public Schools shared the post on its Facebook page with a post that read, "Please read this release by the Campbell County Sheriff concerning the threat at Campbell County High School."

Sheriff Goins posted, "Our preliminary investigation hasn't revealed a credible threat. We are in communication with school officials. Students are encouraged to attend school as usual."

The post said Sheriff Goins ordered a full investigation and placed more officers and resources on school grounds.

"Those responsible for this situation, when identified, will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. We can't allow situations like this to continue to interrupt the education of our children," Sheriff Goins said.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.