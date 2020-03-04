Can't get your hands on hand sanitizer? Make your own

Hand sanitizer is quickly selling out across the country as people and businesses stock up in an attempt to protect against coronavirus.

Consumer demand for hand sanitizers has increased nearly 1,400 percent in recent weeks, according to retail industry data.

Many stores warned there might be shortages of disinfectant items. Kroger has limited the number of sanitization products each customer can purchase.

“Due to high demand and to support all customers, we will be limiting the number of Sanitization, Cold and Flu-related products to 5 each per order,” the grocer’s website says.

Public health advisors advised that the best way for people to avoid infection is to clean their hands with soap and water or an alcohol-based solution.

As stores sell out and begin to limit sanitization products, experts have offered a solution: make your own.

"Homemade hand sanitizers are just as effective as what you buy as long as you use the right percentage of alcohol," CBS News contributor Dr. David Agus told CBS MoneyWatch. "This is a good way to get around people price-gouging for Purell."

Effective DIY sanitizers must contain at least 60 percent alcohol, according to doctors. Experts said rubbing alcohol or ethanol are suitable kinds.

Adding aloe vera to the DIY solution will make it easier to apply to the skin and add thickness. Essential oils can be added to give the mixture a more pleasurable fragrance.

Below is a recipe for homemade hand sanitizer:

- 2/3 cup of rubbing alcohol

- 1/3 cup aloe vera gel

- 5-10 drops of essential oil (optional)

- Mixing bowl

- Spoon

- Funnel

- Two-ounce spray bottle or liquid soap container

- Masking tape and pen or marker for labeling the container (or adhesive labels)

Directions: Pour the alcohol and aloe vera in a bowl and stir until blended. Add several drops of essential oil and stir to help mask the smell of alcohol. Use the funnel to pour the eight-ounce mixture into containers, then affix the strips of marked masking tape (or adhesive labels) to identify the bottles' contents.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via CBS News. All rights reserved.

