Captain America caught breaking into shed

Police say a homeowner encountered a superhero up to mischief.

David Hobbs charged with burglary, WREG / CNN

The homeowner, a former Marine and corrections officer, said he caught a man dressed as Captain America trying to break into his shed in Clarksdale Mississippi around 3 a.m. Tuesday.

The homeowner told WREG he ordered the intruder to the ground and held him for police.

Police have charged David Hobbs with burglary and are holding him at the Coahoma County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

Although not visible in Hobbs’ booking photo, the homeowner insists Hobbs was also wearing fairy wings at the time of his arrest.

Multiple people told WREG that Hobbs frequently roams the neighborhood alleys and has even attempted to break into other people’s sheds, but they said he usually isn’t wearing a costume.

“Normally, I see him, he be straggly looking with jeans and a t-shirt or something like that,” said a woman who didn’t want to be identified.

The Mississippi Department of Corrections confirmed Hobbs is already serving three years of probation for a grand larceny charge out of Quitman County.

Copyright 2019 KTXL via CNN. All rights reserved.