Car burglaries in Seymour under investigation

A rash of alleged car burglaries is under investigation in the Seymour area, the Sevier County Sheriff's Office said.

On January 6, the sheriff's office took to Facebook to warn people about the incidents and to ask if there were any victims that have yet to come forward.

"We are asking if your vehicle has been burglarized and you have not reported it to please call the sheriff's office," the sheriff's office said on Facebook.

You can reach out to Detective Tim Farmer at 774-3931. The sheriff's office also asked anyone with any video or information on the crimes to reach out as well.

Copyright 2019 WVLT News. All rights reserved.