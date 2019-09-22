Car crash in Kentucky causes 6 injuries, some were children

Kentucky State Police received a call from the Knox County Dispatch on Sunday morning asking for assistance with a crash on KY 3439.

According to reports, Sarah Buttery was pulling out of her driveway in her 2014 silver Buick. After pulling out, she and her passenger were in the path of a silver minivan, which Glenn Marion and three others were riding in.

Buttery and her passenger were taken to Baptist Health in Corbon for non-life threatening injuries.

Out of the three passengers in Marion's vehicle, two were children. Marion and a four-year-old child were taken to the Knox County ARH Hospital for non-life threatening injuries. However, the front passenger and a three-year-old were flown to the UK Medical Center in Lexington for their injuries.

The two that were flown out to Lexington are both listed as being in stable condition.

Reports from the Kentucky State Police say there is an investigation on the use of seat belts, child restraints and drugs/alcohol usage.

