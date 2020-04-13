Car swept off roadway by Sevier County flooding

WVLT News reporter Kyle Grainger witnessed several road closures due to flooding and a car swept off the road by high water in Sevier County Monday morning.

(WVLT)

A car was trapped in the floodwater at Snapp Road. No word on whether anyone was hurt.

There was also high water near The Old Mill in Pigeon Forge, Clabough’s Campground in Pigeon Forge and The greenway near Harpoon Harry’s in Pigeon Forge.

Police said the following roads are currently closed due to flooding:

- River Divide Road at Sharp Hollow Road

- Waldens Creek Road at Goose Gap Road

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.