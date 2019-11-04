Carbon monoxide levels high in apartment where Kentucky woman died, firefighters said

Firefighters detected high levels of carbon monoxide inside of a home after a woman died and two children were found in “serious condition.”

Carbon monoxide levels were high in the apartment where a woman died. (Source: WFIE/Gray News)

According to the Henderson Fire Department, crews were called around 10 p.m. Saturday to North Elm Street “for a medical emergency.” The news release says firefighters found a woman and two children in the apartment.

The Henderson County Coroner’s Office identified the woman as Nancy Powell.

The Henderson Fire Department says Powell was pronounced dead at the scene while the children were taken to Methodist Hospital. The news release says the kids showed signs “consistent with carbon monoxide poisoning.”

While the source of the gas was not clear, firefighters determined a high level of carbon monoxide was in the air inside the home.

“Carbon monoxide poisoning deaths tend to increase in the winter but can happen year-round," the news release explains. "Carbon monoxide, or CO, has no odor, color or taste. CO poisoning symptoms include headache, dizziness, chest pain, vomiting, confusion and eventually unconsciousness.”

Kimberly Brady also lives at the complex. She says she was woken up, told to leave the building and had to stay at a friend’s house overnight.

“It was a scary feeling coming through me," Brady said. "And we just did what they said to do.”

According to the Henderson Fire Department, the current conditions of the hospitalized children are not being released.

As the investigation continues, the Henderson Fire Department is telling people to make sure they have working carbon monoxide detectors.

“Actually last night was the perfect time. When the time falls back or goes ahead, you check your carbon monoxide detectors, switch the batteries to make sure they’re working properly," said Lt. Josh Dixon.

Dixon also says as it gets cold, people start using gas to heat their homes.

“If you running gas appliances or furnaces, and those things, and that type of nature. Always call your local utility company - probably once a year. Have them come out, make sure everything is vented properly and that will help out tremendously.”

According to the National Safety Council, the main symptoms from Carbon Monoxide poisoning are headaches, shortness of breath, vomiting and loss of muscular coordination.

