Cardin's drive-in will close for good on October 31

Cardin's Drive-In announced the restaurant will close for good after 60 years of business.

The popular Knoxville restaurant located on Asheville Highway took to social media to give a final goodbye and thank you to their customers.

Founded by W.H. & Pauline Cardin, Cardin's Drive-In first opened in April of 1959.

Early on, it was thought that the drive-in restaurant wouldn't survive its first year in business. Six decades later, however, our small, family-owned eatery has thrived in the Carter/Strawberry Plains community.

With a heart to serve, Pauline Cardin's philosophy laid the humble foundation for the restaurant's success. She placed others before herself, always treating people with respect & equality.

Pauline was always quick with a smile or a laugh; and she loved to feed people. It was her personality and caring nature helped Cardin's Drive-In establish itself as a gathering place, a culture icon, and a glorious representation of her family's American Dream.

In a world where everything seems to change overnight, we have been thankful that the most important things have always remained the same.

For three generations, the Cardin family, our descendants, and a multitude of employees have been committed to quality food, friendly service, and old fashioned values.

For sixty years, Cardin's delicious milkshakes, crispy fries, real cherry cokes, juicy burgers, and southern hospitality have feed thousands of patrons, body and soul.

In a beautifully significant way, those same patrons have in turn fed our family, too. For this, we are humbled and forever grateful.

So much more than a restaurant, Cardin's Drive-In has become a part of our heritage. We believe W.H. & Pauline would be proud of our accomplishments. They would also be amazed by the overwhelming support of our community.

Meanwhile, with bittersweet emotions, the time has come for our family to retire. Our final day of business will be Thursday, October 31, 2019.

Although this closing marks the end of an era, there is no doubt that Pauline Cardin's strong influence will live forever in our hearts.

It is our hope that the Cardin's legacy will also be carried forward by the many friends who have taken part in our story. Together, we have shared cherished memories to last a lifetime.

From the bottom of our hearts, the Cardin family thanks you for being a part of our lives. It has been our family's honor to serve you.

