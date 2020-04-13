Caregiver accused defrauding 77-year-old widow for two years

A caregiver has been arrested after being accused of defrauding a 77-year-old widow she helped care for, Mississippi officials said.

Police in Ocean Springs said Tammie Scott was charged with exploitation of a vulnerable adult, WLOX reported

Investigators said Scott stole $140,000 worth of goods and services over a two year period from a woman she was taking care of. Scott reportedly had access to the woman's bank accounts and credit cards because she helped the woman pay bills and buy necessities.

Police said Scott used the victim's personal information to open additional accounts and lines of credits over a two-year period. On Feb 2, police launched an investigation on identity theft.

Scott was arrested several weeks after the investigation began in Texas and was extradited back to South Mississippi on April 8.

Scott was being held in the Jackson County Adult Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.

