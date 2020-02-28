Tennessee caregiver accused of abusing patient

Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's Medicaid Fraud Control Division led an investigation resulting in the arrest of a Mt. Pleasant caregiver who is charged with abuse of her patient.

"After receiving information from Adult Protective Services about a complaint of abuse of a vulnerable adult, Agents began investigating Melissa Thiele on November 26, 2018. At the time, Thiele was a caregiver, working with a client in Columbia who has an intellectual disability, and her duties included providing daily living assistance," said officials with TBI.

During the investigation, agents said they found that Thiele had physically assaulted the patient earlier that month. She has been let go from the caregiver service.

On February 12th, the Maury County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Thiele with one count of Abuse, Neglect, or Exploitation of a Vulnerable Adult. She was arrested by deputies on Thursday and booked at the Maury County Jail on a $15,000 bond, according to TBI.

