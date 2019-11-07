Caregiver charged with using elderly Powell woman's credit card without consent

A caregiver was arrested and charged with financially exploiting an elderly woman she was supposed to be taking care of at a Powell assisted living home, according to court documents.

Latrice Nicole Williamson is accused of using a credit card without the consent of an elderly woman who lived at Bee Hive Homes.

Willaimson also allegedly took $130 in cash from the woman's room.

Williamson is scheduled to appear in court on November 12. She is currently out of jail on bond.

