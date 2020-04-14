Caring for animals of Zoo Knoxville costs $189,000 per week

Zoo Knoxville is asking for help as they continue to struggle with the cost of caring for their 700 animals.

They released the following statement explaining why they need your help to survive:

As many of you know, Zoo Knoxville closed on March 16 due to the COVID-19 crisis. Although we are closed, we are still caring for more than 700 animals and their quality of life cannot be compromised. However, care through this crisis costs $189,000 per week with no revenue coming in and our financial reserves have been exhausted. The last few weeks have been touch-and-go as the zoo team worked around-the-clock to secure funding for our most basic operations until we can reopen.

So we asked our friends to help, even though we knew the need in our community was already great. And you responded, in a big, amazing way. As of April 13th, we have received 1,414 donations totaling $174,481 dollars. This covers almost an entire week of care for the animals. We are beyond grateful and humbled.

We are not out of the woods yet, but knowing you are fighting with us is keeping us going. Thank you all for answering our call for help with your own dollars, calls and emails to elected officials to support emergency funds, your kind words and your prayers. We will come through this together, and when it is time, we will celebrate together.

Please click on the link below to see a video from all of our animals and staff with a special message of thanks!

To donate to Zoo Knoxville's emergency relief fund click here.

